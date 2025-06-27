Joey Andrew for Babylist

“That’s So Raven” actress Anneliese van der Pol has a bun in the oven!

Anneliese, 40, is expecting her first child with her husband Johnno Wilson.

Wilson showed off her baby bump at Babylist Beverly Hills, where they tested out strollers, carriers, and diaper bags.

In a statement, Anneliese told People magazine, “We're having a girl! I have two sisters and I could not be happier to bring another girl into the sisterhood.”

Referencing their gender reveal when Johnno hit a golf ball that resulted in pink powder, van der Pol noted, “I didn't realize how much I wanted a girl until he swung and it went pink."

Jeoy Andrew for Babylist

She went on, “Of course, you just want a healthy child, and a boy would've been exciting, too, but there's something about a girl in this time that I'm just so proud of. I don't want her to be a performer or care if she's a doctor... but she WILL be a feminist."

The couple had a change of heart about kids. She said, “First of all, we were the couple that said we would never have kids. We knew early on in our relationship that we had something amazing between us, so we had the kids convo early on and agreed — let's just focus on career and travel. I highly recommend checking in with each other every few years."

After they decided that they did actually want a child, the couple visited a fertility doctor.

Van der Pol recalled, "Literally the day before we were meant to meet our IVF [in vitro fertilization] doctor, I realized I was late. So, I took a test, saw two lines, and canceled our appointment. I put the pregnancy stick on Johnno's pillow and watched him figure it out when he came in to bring me my morning coffee."

Johnno “started crying,” with Anneliese joking, “What a baby.”

As for how the pregnancy is going right now, Anneliese said, “We were not going to be disillusioned about the pregnancy or the first year in the slightest. And thankfully, I've had a really wonderful pregnancy."

The pregnancy news comes just six months after Anneliese and Johnno tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse.

At the time, Wilson told People magazine, “When we first got together, we didn’t think about marriage. But at some point, we knew we were going to be together forever, and we wanted to combine our lives in every respect. She is my greatest support, a true partner, makes me belly laugh every day, and a total babe... so why wouldn’t I want to marry her?"

Anneliese also raved about her man, saying, “I want Johnno to be a witness to my life, and I want to be a witness to his... He matches my silliness and doesn’t take life or himself too seriously. I love that and need that so much."

They were initially planning to get married in Santa Carolina, but they changed their plans once Johnno booked an acting gig in Toronto, which would require him to be in Canada for two months.