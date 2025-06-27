Getty Images

After news broke about her split with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry is smiling.

On Friday, Perry posted a series of photos of herself in Australia, a stop on her Lifetimes tour.

She captioned her Instagram, “Mood: Quokka.”

Instagram

Due to her tour schedule, Perry is unable to make it to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

Lauren commented on Katy’s post, writing, “We miss you Katy.”

Katy isn’t attending, but Orlando has been spotted in the Floating City for the wedding. He was seen greeting Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé with hugs and kisses at Gritti Palace hotel.

Katy and Orlando had been plagued by breakup rumors for some time.

Just before the breakup, a source told People magazine that Katy and Orlando were “pretty much done,” adding, “[They] don’t really see them being able to turn things around."

The insider added, “It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”

Another source close to the pair told Us Weekly, “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”