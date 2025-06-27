Getty Images

It’s the big day for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez!

The couple have tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, People magazine confirms.

A source told the outlet that the wedding featured a performance by Matteo Bocelli, who sang Elvis Presley's iconic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love."

Their wedding was packed with stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, and a newly single Orlando Bloom. Many were photographed getting into water taxis for the extravaganza. See the pics below!

Earlier in the day, Sanchez blew a kiss and gave a wave as she departed her Venice hotel via water taxi ahead of their “I dos.” She wore a white suit and head scarf for her departure.

Bezos was spotted in a black tuxedo while hopping into a separate water taxi.

The night before the wedding, there was a big bash that ended in thunder and lighting!

Kim and Kyle took to Instagram to document the weather conditions.

Instagram

Before the thunderstorm shut down the party, guests enjoyed pizza, fried zucchini flowers, arancini, octopus, and cod, according to People magazine.

Page Six reports Bezos’ wedding gift for Sanchez was a $5-million diamond necklace!

A source told the outlet, “It’s a diamond necklace that circles her neck with a large center stone and matching earrings.”

According to the insider, Lauren will wear the “dazzling new gems” at some point during their wedding weekend.

People magazine recently reported that they changed the location of their post-wedding party to the island of Arsenale in Venice because of security concerns. The island is inaccessible once the bridges are raised.

According to the outlet, the couple have 20-plus security personnel with them, and they have transformed Venice into a “fortress-like operation.”

Earlier this week, the couple’s wedding invitation leaked. ABC News obtained the coveted invite adorned with butterflies, a bridge, and gondolas.