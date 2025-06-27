Jake Paul Reacts to ‘Washed Up’ Canelo Alvarez Predicting a Chavez Jr. Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jake Paul is preparing to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a June 28 boxing match.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Paul, who reacted to Canelo Alvarez predicting a Chavez win and also called Canelo out for backing out of their plans to fight.

Jake clapped back at Canelo, saying, “He also says he’s the face of boxing, but his events tank. He put on the most boring fight recently and look, he’s a big name, but he’s a little washed up in my opinion, and that's why I wanted to fight him is 'cause I know I'm better than him."

Paul is confident he would have beaten Canelo if they fought in the ring, saying, “I know I can take him, I know I can. People say it's crazy, people have a lot to say. Everyone has a lot to say, but I'm the one actually doing things. I put my money where my mouth is, and I was the one ready to fight Canelo May 3, and instead he took another death last minute when we were signed up to fight."

When asked if Canelo might have not liked what Paul was being paid, he answered, "I think that was definitely a part of it. Our deal was a 50/50 deal, so I think he saw that and that maybe bothered him, but he also can't deny that I'm bringing just as many viewers as he is to the fight."

Jake's fight with Mike Tyson was the biggest streaming sporting event in history, with 108 million viewers on Netflix.

Paul said, "At the end of the day, I wanted to show Mike Tyson respect in the ring and put on a great show for the fans and win the fight. But at the end of the day, going into it, I think people knew it was an entertainment product."

He emphasized, "I would have never imagined fighting Mike Tyson on Netflix in front of that many people. All of it is surreal."

Paul also responded to criticism that he only fights washed-up opponents.

He said, “I love this criticism because it just shows how daft people are… It again shows the stupidity of people and that they’ll think one thing going into a fight and then when I prove them wrong, they just fall back on their regular idiotic low-level thinking ways.”

Jake isn’t just a fighter — he’s a lover too. He recently popped the question to his Olympic speed skater girlfriend Jutta Leerdam.

When Billy congratulated them on their engagement, Paul gushed, “She's the best woman in the world.”