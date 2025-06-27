Hollywood’s Hot Pick(s) of the Month! The Best Summer Reads

Reese Witherspoon shines a light on the hottest books each month with her book club. Oprah’s book club has been around since 1996 – so she knows what she’s doing! And Jenna Bush Hager has seen great success with her “Read with Jenna." Reese, Oprah, and Jenna all LOVE to read, and with summer gearing up, stocking up on some good books is a must! Put these titles on your list to throw into your beach tote or your carry-on bag for your next vacation!

“My Friends” by Fredrik Backman is a moving story about a strong teen friendship that impacts a stranger years later. - Book | Kindle

If you’re looking for a good love story, check out “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid - Book | Kindle

If thrillers are your thing, don’t miss “Don’t Let Him In” by Lisa Jewell - Book | Kindle

If you’re looking for a quick rom-com read, “The Love Haters” by Katherine Center should definitely be on your list! - Book | Kindle

Another thriller for the list! Be sure to pre-order “Katabasis” by RF Kuang - Book | Kindle

Need more twists and turns? Look no further than “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson - Book | Kindle

And we also have some great budget reads for you!

"Llyod McNeil’s Last Ride" by Will Leitch is an twisty, funny and ultimately uplifting novel that is soon to be a major motion picture. - Kindle

“The Berry Pickers: A Novel” by Amanda Peters, a mystery that is also a national bestseller, is a gripping read and a moving narrative. - Kindle

If you like historic novels try “The Island of Sea Women: A Novel” by Lisa See. - Kindle

For the kids on summer break – you can’t go wrong with "Goosebumps." Check out “Scariest. Book. Ever. (Goosebumps House of Shivers #1)” by R.L. Stine. - Kindle

And for the littles, “Little Blue Truck and Racer Red” by Alice Schertle is sure to please! - Kindle

Happy reading!