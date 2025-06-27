Emma Stone Will ‘Of Course’ See Pedro Pascal in ‘Fantastic Four’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emma Stone looked gorgeous in Louis Vuitton at the L.A. premiere of her action comedy “Eddington.”

“Extra” spoke with Emma, who is a big fan of co-star Pedro Pascal and is excited to see his upcoming movie “The Fantastic Four.”

She quipped of Pedro, "The name on everyone’s lips."

Stone raved, "Of course I'm gonna see 'Fantastic Four.' That trailer? With the song 'Fantastic Four' where they're singing it? I mean, Pedro's enough for me, but then we got that great song? I'm in."

In “Eddington,” Emma and Pedro don’t share any scenes together. She commented, “I didn’t get to work with him. You’ll see in the movie, we don’t get to intersect, but I’ve gotten to hang out with him outside of it, so it feels like it all evened out.”

“Eddington” follows the political and social turmoil in a fictional city in New Mexico caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for what drew Emma to the movie, she revealed, “Honestly, I loved the script, but the biggest draw for me was [director] Ari [Aster].”

She raved, “I love Ari’s other films. I like him so much as a person and had gotten to know him for years before this, and so when he asked me if I wanted to be a part of it, I just said yes because I really, really wanted to work with Ari."

Stone is down to work with Aster again. She commented, “I would love to, if he’ll have me.”

Ari actually produced Emma’s upcoming film “Bugonia,” which just released its first trailer! She couldn't reveal much more, saying, "I wish I could, but I can't. But it's, I love it. I'm very excited about it."