Getty Images

After the prosecution spent five hours on their closing arguments, it’s now the defense’s turn at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Combs has been on trial since May, denying all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the courtroom on Friday, “This isn’t about a crime, this is about money.”

Agnifilo brought up Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, who settled her lawsuit against the rapper for $20 million.

He said, “Cassie Ventura sued Sean Combs for $30 million because Sean Combs has $30 million. This very investigation came out of that civil case. No $30 million, no lawsuit. No $30 million, no lawsuit, no criminal case. That’s why we’re here. We’re here because of money.”

Agnifilo acknowledged that there was domestic violence in Diddy’s relationship with Cassie, but described their 11 years together as “a great modern love story.”

Delving into Cassie’s sex life with Diddy, Agnifilo insisted, “She’s a woman who actually likes sex. Good for her. She’s beautiful, she should. She’s intense. She’s unafraid.”

He went on, “They were their best selves when it came to sex. They fought when it came to other women.”

According to Agnifilo, there was no sex trafficking in Diddy and Cassie’s relationship.

He argued, “It’s his girlfriend. I suppose you could sex traffic your girlfriend if you sell her into prostitution.”

Agnifilo also noted that there was no evidence that Diddy was making any income from the freak offs.

He told the court, “They are swingers. They are avowedly swingers. This is their lifestyle.”

While the prosecution argued that Cassie was afraid of Diddy during their relationship, the defense tried to prove otherwise while referencing her relationship with Kid Cudi, saying, “She lied to him for a long time, over and over and over, as she had another relationship with another singer-songwriter under his nose. She’s not afraid of him.”

As for the claim that Diddy committed arson with Cudi’s blown up car, Agnifilo insisted that “there is no evidence that [Diddy] had anything to do with the Porsche.”

He emphasized, “[Diddy]’s gonna fight him. He’s not gonna blow up his car.”

Agnifilo also shared his take on Diddy’s reasoning for offering money to hotel security after his physical altercation with Cassie was caught on surveillance cameras at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The defense disputed the claim that Diddy bribed the hotel security, saying that his actions were to avoid “bad publicity.”

Weeks ago, security guard Eddy Garcia testified that he was given $100,000 by Combs after obtaining the video.

While the prosecution has painted Diddy as a mastermind in a criminal enterprise, his defense described him as a man who “takes care of people.”

Diddy was seen blowing kisses at his family as he walked into the courtroom today.