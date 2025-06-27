Charlize Theron ‘Fell Off Her Chair’ When Uma Thurman Joined ‘Old Guard 2’ (Exclusive)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, and KiKi Layne are dishing on their new film “The Old Guard 2.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the three women about the action-packed film, which has Uma going up against Charlize and KiKi.

The sequel sees Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors facing powerful new foe Nile (Thurman) threatening their mission to protect humanity.

As for how this came about, Uma shared, “[Charlize] sent me a beautiful e-letter and I read the script, and the first ‘Old Guard’ was awesome.”

Uma is swinging a sword again, just like in her iconic movie “Kill Bill.”

She commented, “I was like, ‘Oh, I would be kind of picking up a little bit of my old trope,’ and it caught my fancy. I was like, ‘I think it’s time. I’m gonna go support her and have a big old battle.’”

Theron shared her initial reaction to Uma agreeing to the project, saying, “I fell off my chair.”

Charlize asked her team, “Has she signed? Please, make sure... Then we got on the phone and had a lovely conversation. It was this beautiful mixture of really appreciating the first film we did and then also, like just a real, sincere sense of wanting to support and wanting to collaborate with us."

Theron gushed, "It was everything I could have hoped for, because I've been dying to work with this one."

The film is upping the stakes this time around, including Theron hanging off a helicopter during a battle.

When asked if she was scared of heights, Charlize answered, “A little bit… I need some time with heights… You can’t rush me with heights, like, I get a little vertigo if you just throw me up there. Once I kind of slowly get used to it, I actually like it. But I always tell people, I'm like, 'This is gonna take a little bit of time, like, don't take me up there straight away, because then I might not do it.'"

KiKi has a scene where she comes flying in through a window, which she said was "so fun," adding, "It's intense, a little scary." She said, "I think we all were committed to pushing ourselves a bit more physically, pushing ourselves beyond our comfort zone, you know, things that you guys had already done and saying like, 'No, let's, you know, take it to the next level.'"

She continued, "I think all of us as an ensemble, we were committed to that, and so you see it, you know, come to life in the film, like, 'Yo, the old guard, they done learned some new tricks!'"