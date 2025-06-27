Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s home in Los Feliz has been hit by robbers!

The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that they responded to an alarm call on Wednesday night.

The LAPD believe that three suspects invaded the property, but it’s unclear if they left with anything.

Sources told the outlet that Pitt was not home when the robbers come onto his property. He’s been on overseas on a worldwide promo tour of his film “F1.”

Following the burglary, a service van was spotted in front of Brad’s home, indicating workers were on hand repairing some damage on the property.

The robbers may have entered the property through the front, since pics show sheets of plywood covering the front door.