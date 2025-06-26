Rihanna’s Father Ronald Fenty’s Cause of Death Revealed

Splash News

Nearly a month after Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty died, his death certificate has been released.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Fenty’s cause of death was acute respiratory failure.

Aspiration pneumonia and metastatic pancreatic cancer were listed as underlying causes in his death.

Other contributing factors include acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.

The death certificate confirmed that Fenty died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He was 70.

Rihanna was born and raised in Barbados, where she lived until the age of 16. Her dad and her mom, Monica Braithwaite, are also the parents of Rorrey, and she has three half-siblings from her dad's former relationships.

Rihanna's mom and dad split up during her childhood, officially divorcing in 2002.

Rihanna had a tumultuous relationship with her dad, something she has discussed candidly.

In 2011, she vented to Vogue about her dad speaking out of turn in the wake of her assault by Chris Brown two years earlier, saying, "You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness' sakes! And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it."