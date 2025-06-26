Rick Hurst, Cletus on 'Dukes of Hazzard,' Dies at 79

Getty Images

Rick Hurst, the actor best known as sweet Deputy Cletus Hogg on "The Dukes of Hazzard," died Thursday at 79.

His passing was announced by Cooter's Place, a Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, museum at which he was scheduled to appear in early July before suddenly canceling.

Born January 1, 1946, in Houston, Hurst was a busy TV presence after his 1972 debut on an episode of "Sanford and Son."

Other iconic shows he graced with his cherubic, gentle-giant comedic presence included "The Doris Day Show" (1971 & 1972), "The Partridge Family" (1972), "The Bob Newhart Show" (1973), "Kung Fu" (1973), "Gunsmoke" (1973), "Little House on the Prairie" (1974), "M*A*S*H" (1977), "Murder, She Wrote" (1989), and "Melrose Place" (1993).

He was a regular on the short-lived "On the Rocks" (1975-1976) before assuming the role of Cletus. He went on to appear on more than 50 episodes of the show from 1979-1982 and in two TV movies: "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" (1997) and "The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood" (2000).

He left the show to appear on what sounded like a sure-fire smash — a U.S. adaptation of the British series "Fawlty Towers" starring Bea Arthur as the owner of a boutique hotel. It lasted just 13 episodes in 1983, right before she struck gold with "The Golden Girls."

Hurst's work in features was less extensive, but included "Tunnel Vision" (1976), Disney's "The Cat from Outer Space" (1978), "Going Ape!" (1981), "Earth Girls Are Easy" (1988), "The Karate Kid Part III" (1989), and "Steel Magnolias" (1989).

He only worked on TV and in film a handful of times in the past 25 years, but was a beloved presence at nostalgia shows.