Orlando Bloom is seemingly in good spirits as a single man after calling it quits with Katy Perry.

On Thursday, Bloom was photographed warmly greeting Kim and Khloé Kardashian with air kisses and hugs at Gritti Palace hotel in Venice, Italy.

During his chat with Kim and Khloé, Bloom kept it casual in active wear with a black muscle shirt and gym shorts. Khloé wore a leopard-print dress, and Kim wore a strapless top.

Kim, Khloé and Orlando are guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding.

Though Katy was invited, she won’t make it since she’s on tour in Australia. Kim and Khloe was also spotted with mom Kris Jenner, who is also an invited guest of the wedding.

Last year, Orlando went viral after he was photographed seemingly looking at Kim Kardashian’s curves at the 2024 Caring for Women Dinner, which he attended with Katy.

In the pic, Orlando had his hand around Katy’s waist while standing next to Kim and her famous backside.

Katy addressed the gone-viral moment during an interview with DJ Elvis Duran.

When Elvis said, “It’s you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, yes? And Orlando is staring at her butt. I mean, how could you not?”

Perry responded, “I approve.”

Katy also had a cheeky response to Elvis reading a news story about Orlando’s hand on her waist, saying, “It’s been other places, sorry to tell you.”

Referencing their daughter Daisy, Katy added, “My daughter is 4.”

While the photo was making the rounds on the Internet, Katy wasn’t fazed by it, saying, “So wait, what’s the controversy?”

Katy and Orlando had been plagued by breakup rumors for some time.

Just before the breakup, a source told People magazine that Katy and Orlando were “pretty much done,” adding, “[They] don’t really see them being able to turn things around."

The insider added, “It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”

Another source close to the pair told Us Weekly, “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”