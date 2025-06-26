PDA Alert! Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Kick Off Wedding Festivities in Venice

Splash News

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities are officially underway!

On Thursday, the couple were spotted climbing into a water taxi in Venice, Italy for an evening bash before their big day.

For the special night, Sanchez wore an off-the-shoulder embroidered gown, while Bezos opted for a black suit and white shirt.

At one point on the water taxi, the pair even kissed for the cameras!

Some of the big names who were spotted making their way to the event include Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady a newly-single Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

TMZ reports that Jeff and Lauren are whisking their famous guests to a secret location for the rehearsal dinner.

A source told the outlet that the guests have been asked to put away their phones during the pre-wedding party.

On Friday, the couple is expected to exchange vows in a black-tie wedding ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

People magazine reports that they have changed the location of their post-wedding party to the island of Arsenale in Venice because of security concerns. The island is inaccessible once the bridges are raised.

According to the outlet, the couple have 20-plus security personnel with them, and they have transformed Venice into a “fortress-like operation.”

The couple’s wedding invitation recently leaked. ABC News obtained the coveted invite adorned with butterflies, a bridge, and gondolas.