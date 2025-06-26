Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their six-year engagement.

People magazine has confirmed the split.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The insider noted that the breakup was “a long time coming” since things were “tense for months.”

Katy and Orlando have been subject to split rumors for some time.

According to the source, the two “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

It has also been reported that Orlando will be attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant wedding in Italy solo this week while Katy is in Australia.

Ahead of the special occasion, Orlando was spotted chatting with some wedding guests, like Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé.

To fuel more rumors, Katy is “renting out” her Westcott Estate in Montecito.

“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the insider noted, with plans to make the “Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed.”

The two share daughter Daisy, who turns 5 in August.

In 2022, Perry explained why they hadn’t tied the knot yet during an appearance on Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

Katy blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “No, it’s a destination location… We’re still trying for it to work out, but every couple months, it’s like, ‘New variant, new variant, new variant!’”

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”