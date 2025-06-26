Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlize Theron wowed in a fishnet Givenchy look at the L.A. premiere of “The Old Guard 2.”

“Extra’s Terri Seymour spoke with Charlize, who shared that her youngest August was “digging” the look, though older daughter Jackson wasn’t there to see it. She said, “August gave a thumbs-up.”

Terri asked, "What do they say? Would it be 'snatched'? Do we say you're looking 'snatched'?"

Charlize answered, “Apparently, I’m not allowed to say it. There’s so many things I’m just not allowed to say anymore. I’m still learning my way.”

“‘Rizz’ is something that I can’t say,” Theron elaborated. “Nobody says it, apparently. There’s a lot of like, ‘You can’t say that because you’re old,’ but she was like ‘Nobody even says that anymore,’ so every day is an education. All of it.”

Charlize added, “Things change so fast… I wouldn’t go by my understanding of this very intricate language of the Gen Alphas and Zs."

Theron also laughed about another phrase she’s learning from her kids, “Your makeup’s eating down.”

One thing of which her kids definitely did not approve: Charlize cutting her hair into a shag/mullet for “The Old Guard 2.”

Theron “loved” the look, saying, “It wasn’t about them.” She went on, “I’ve always wanted to have a mullet, and I felt it just organically kind of happened… It’s like a ’70s shag. It was kind of like a build of where her hair was and how it would have grown out, so I feel like when people say ‘mullet,’ they expect it to be like something that is not chic.”

Charlize felt “incredible” to be back as her character Andy after five years away. She explained, “It was a really, really difficult movie to make. It was hard. We set the bar really high, we upped the ante with the action. We had an incredible historical heatwave that came through Rome as we started shooting. Some of our sets burned down. We were still in the throes of COVID. So the fact that we’re here tonight… we’re like, ‘Okay, nothing got in our way.’”

Coming up, Charlize is hosting her Block Party benefit for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. She said, “It’s a great honor to play a small part in helping organizations who are doing all the work… to be able to fundraise for them to have the resources to make sure that young people stay safe and have healthcare and education, and we’re going to have to really lean hard into gender-based violence. It’s, unfortunately, just incredibly prevalent right now.”