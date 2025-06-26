Getty Images

More than a week after Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson’s passing, his death certificate has been released.

In the doc obtained by TMZ, Wilson’s cause of death has been listed as “respiratory arrest.”

The American CPR Care Association defines respiratory arrest as the lung ceasing function, even though the heart is beating. Death results because the person isn’t getting any oxygen.

Sepsis and cystitis were listed as the underlying factors in his death.

Other significant conditions listed were neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease.

Earlier this month, his family confirmed his death at 82.