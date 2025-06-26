Aubrey O’Day on Complicated Diddy Feelings & What She Hopes Jury Will Find (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Aubrey O’Day has been outspoken about Sean “Diddy” Combs for years.

“Extra” sat down with O’Day, who is promoting her upcoming appearance on E!'s "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind."

The Diddy case appears to be wrapping up soon, and Aubrey has been covering it on the "Aubrey O’Day, Covering The Diddy Trial" podcast, presented by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Though it was reported that Aubrey would testify, she wasn’t subpoenaed. She noted, “Once I heard the charges, they’re very specific charges, and I was not being sex-trafficked. I was never willingly having sex with anyone there.”

Diddy has been charged with five counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing, entering a not guilty plea.

As the jury heads into deliberations in the coming days, what does Aubrey hope they will decide? She admitted it’s a “complicated question,” explaining, “The rational, justice side of me that leads a good amount of what I do nowadays says the answer should be what was proven by the prosecution, the law, and that’s conflicting to what I want personally.”

In O’Day’s opinion, Diddy is “guilty of all of the charges.” However, she noted, “I don’t know if the prosecution proved it without a doubt, though.”

In the end, Aubrey just hopes to “get resolution in all aspects of my history when I'm able to, but it's been hard."

She said, "There are other pieces of my story that I still don't understand... When you speak with Homeland Security, victims can't speak with victims... So, I'll be finding more out as time continues. I'm not loving that piece... I have a journey ahead, and as we get closer to the ending of this one, I'm starting to realize I wish we could go a little bit longer. It's here before I was ready for it."

Aubrey continued, “I don’t know if I’m going to like what I find out, either way. It’s something that affected me in a very pivotal way, and it’s either the truth or it’s a lie, and if it’s the truth, it’s horrific and there’s nothing I can do about it, and if it’s a lie, it’s horrific that that would happen and I don’t know what I would do about it.”

Over the years, O’Day has been open about her negative experiences with Diddy, who kicked her out of the girl group Danity Kane in 2008.

O’Day said she has mixed feelings about Diddy. She commented, “This is a very layered person. There are days I absolutely am disgusted by him and I think he is the f**king devil and there are days where I have compassion for him. There are days not during this trial, but prior to the trial, where I felt I remembered what it was like to love him as a human… I’m constantly trying to figure out what, where he lost the plot and how it all went so wrong.”

Who is Diddy in Aubrey’s eyes?

She answered, “I think Diddy is a hurt person that hurt people. I think that’s what all people that do horrific things are. There’s a small percentage that were mentally unstable from the jump… I don’t know that he’s one of those.”

Aubrey recalled her past interactions with Diddy, saying, “I saw a human in there. I saw when the eyes went black too… I saw both of those people.”

Referencing testimony from Diddy’s exes Cassie Ventura and Jane, O’Day noted, “That’s why this testimony is so complicated… I’m sure that they loved him and also they felt forced as they said.”

Aubrey praised Cassie for taking the stand just a week before giving birth.

She said, “I think Cassie is an incredibly brave human. It was not easy to do what she did… I think she was honest in her testimony.

“I think she was very fair about everything on the stand,” Aubrey went on. “She took ownership over the days where she said things that she wanted, she took ownership of wanting certain things. She took ownership of not wanting things.”

Aubrey also said she was “horrified” that Cassie had to relive her dark past with Diddy.

O’Day immediately showed her support for Ventura when she filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, but she was “scared.” She said, “I wasn’t sure if was standing on all 10 toes at moments… I would hear things.”

Aubrey revealed that she found out about Diddy’s indictment while working on “Plastic Surgery Rewind.”