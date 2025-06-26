Getty Images

Anna Wintour, 75, is stepping down as editor in chief of American Vogue after 37 years.

On Wednesday, Wintour told staffers that she’s looking for a new head of editorial content at American Vogue. She will stays on as global editorial director of Vogue.

The naming of a new head of editorial content of American Vogue, who has not been named, will allow Wintour to shift gears and lend more support to other markets.

Wintour remains the chief content officer for Condé Nast, overseeing Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appetit, Tatler, World of Interiors, and Allure.

In 1988, Anna became the editor in chief of Vogue. Less than 10 years later, she began co-chairing the Met Gala, making it the biggest night in fashion.

In May, “Extra” spoke with Anna, who shared her take on what to expect on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala, including “a lot of great tailoring” as well as “confidence” and “surprise.”