Celebrity News June 26, 2025

Allison Williams Marries Alexander Dreymon

“Girls” alum Allison Williams and actor Alexander Dreymon have leveled up in their relationship!

People magazine confirms the two have tied the knot.

The confirmation comes after Williams called Dreymon her “husband” in an interview with The Guardian.

The two made their red-carpet debut at the “M3GAN” premiere in L.A. in 2022, three years after they were first linked.

Allison and Alexander welcomed a son, Arlo, in 2021.

Williams and Dreymon met on the set of their movie “Horizon Line,” and reportedly started dating around late 2019, following her split with ex-husband Ricky Van Veen.

