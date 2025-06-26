Getty Images

“Girls” alum Allison Williams and actor Alexander Dreymon have leveled up in their relationship!

People magazine confirms the two have tied the knot.

The confirmation comes after Williams called Dreymon her “husband” in an interview with The Guardian.

The two made their red-carpet debut at the “M3GAN” premiere in L.A. in 2022, three years after they were first linked.

Allison and Alexander welcomed a son, Arlo, in 2021.