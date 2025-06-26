Skip to Main Content
Television June 26, 2025

‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’: Chantel Has Butterflies After Getting Asked on Date (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: Hunt for Love.” 

In a clip, Chantel gets asked out on a date by Joe at the retreat. 

Chantel asks Joe if their age difference is a concern, and he insists he’s not your average 25-year-old, saying, “The age thing isn’t necessarily that important to me.” 

In a confessional,  Chanel reveals she’s feeling “butterflies” for Joe! She adds, “Even though I’m still thinking about Ashley, [Joe]’s so cute. I get lost in his eyes and the accent. I’m just mesmerized, I couldn’t be more happy.”

“90 Day: Hunt for Love” airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

