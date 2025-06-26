‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’: Chantel Has Butterflies After Getting Asked on Date (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: Hunt for Love.”

In a clip, Chantel gets asked out on a date by Joe at the retreat.

Chantel asks Joe if their age difference is a concern, and he insists he’s not your average 25-year-old, saying, “The age thing isn’t necessarily that important to me.”

In a confessional, Chanel reveals she’s feeling “butterflies” for Joe! She adds, “Even though I’m still thinking about Ashley, [Joe]’s so cute. I get lost in his eyes and the accent. I’m just mesmerized, I couldn’t be more happy.”