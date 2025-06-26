‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Engaged to GF Andrea Dalton

Instagram

“1,000-lb Sisters” star Tammy Slaton is engaged!

Two months after revealing her relationship with Andrea Dalton, they are ready for marriage.

During an episode of the “A Creative Chaos” podcast, Slaton referenced Andrea as “my fiancée,” adding, “We just kind of chill at home.”

When host Hunter Ezell asked, “Hold on — fiancée?,” Tammy flashed her diamond ring at the camera.

Slaton didn’t share many details about the engagement, but noted they had been dating for "almost three years."

On an April episode of “1000-lb Sisters,” Tammy revealed that she was “seeing someone for the past months.” She went on, “It’s going pretty well.

Slaton explained why she hadn’t been open about her girlfriend with her family, saying, “So, I haven't told my family because my family's gonna have something to say about it. I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a**holes because they be farting so much.”

She admitted, “I don't know how my family's gonna react when I tell them I'm seeing a woman.”

In 2021, Slaton told her ex-boyfriend Jerry that she was pansexual on “1000-lb Sisters.”