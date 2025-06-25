‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Michael Trevino Marries Bregje Heinen

Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” actor Michael Trevino is a married man!

On Friday, Trevino tied the knot with model Bregje Heinen in Spain.

Earlier this week, Bregje announced their wedding on her Instagram.

Along with some wedding photos, she wrote, “MR & MRS TREVINO 🤍 06.20.2025.”

The wedding was attended by many of Trevino’s “Vampire Diaries” co-stars.

In May, “The Originals” alum Steven Kreuger revealed that he was going to the wedding.

He told The New York Post, “We are going to our friend Michael Trevino’s wedding, who is also on ‘Vampire Diaries,’ in a few weeks. So there will be a lot of the cast there, and we’ll have most of the people at ours.”