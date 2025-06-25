Taylor Swift Surprises with Performance at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University Concert

Instagram

Taylor Swift was back on stage for the first time since buying the rights to her entire music catalogue... and the first time since her Eras Tour ended!

On Tuesday night, Swift surprised the crowd by performing her hit song “Shake It Off” at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville. Watch the video here!

She told the crowd, “We were up there, having some drinks, and we were thinking, ‘How loud can this place get? Theoretically, how loud can the singing be in here?’ We planned that three minutes ago.”

Swift hit the stage as Kane Brown was wrapping up his set. She dedicated her performance to “our favorite players.”

Bryan West/Instagram

The night before, Taylor and Travis stepped out for the opening-night ceremony for Tight End University, which is a summer training camp that he founded, where tight ends “bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more."

For the outing, Taylor wore a green-and-white checkered top and skirt, while Travis opted for a white-collar tee, shorts, and white shoes.

At one point, they walked through a “red carpet” area while making their way into the event.

In response to their night out, a fan wrote on Instagram, “So, are we calling this their first 'red carpet,' but casual?”

Another Instagram user wrote, “The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU? I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we’re doing TEU! 👏👏”

Taylor and Travis have been spending time together during the NFL off-season.

Travis will soon be back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the team’s training camp.

A source told People magazine, “Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.”

The insider added, “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The two have been dating since the summer of 2023, in the height of her massively successful Eras tour.

It’ll be no surprise to see Taylor at more of Travis’ games this season.

The insider explained, “Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras tour is wrapped and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently.”