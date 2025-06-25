Slain Actor Johnny Wactor’s Mom & Brother Attend Premiere of His Final Film (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nearly a year after the killing of 37-year-old “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, his final film, “Ciao, Mama,” held its premiere at the Dances with Films L.A. festival.

“Extra” was there with Johnny’s mother Scarlett and brother Lance, who flew in to see him on the big screen one last time.

Scarlett wore “waterproof mascara” in case she shed tears. She added, “It’ll be great to hear his voice and to see him. I was thinking about how he’d be today and he’d be playing in his outfit, jumping up and down, excited.”

Scarlett was “thrilled” to be at the premiere but wished “he could be here.”

On Thursday, Scarlett will be heading to a court hearing for two of the suspects accused of killing Wactor in downtown Los Angeles last year.

She commented, “It’s almost like a stab in the heart again, you know, because there isn’t any remorse, there’s no care.”

As for Lance, he was even called in to help out on the film following Wactor’s death.

Lance commented, “Apparently I sound just like my brother, so I had to do a couple of lines, voiceover some scenes.”

Johnny’s co-star Micah Joe Parker and director Luca Perito were also out to remember their dear friend.