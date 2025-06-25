Priyanka Chopra Raves Over Nick Jonas’ ‘Unconditional Support’: 'The Best’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in silver at the “Heads of State” NYC premiere Tuesday night.

Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Priyanka, who has been balancing work and family.

While she’s been busy promoting the movie, Priyanka was also there for husband Nick’s final bow for his Broadway show “The Last Five Years.” Speaking about showing up for one another, Chopra gushed, “It’s the best. There’s a sense of safety and I would wish that upon everyone to be able to find someone where you feel like there is unconditional support in all your choices. I mean, that’s the dream. I’m really grateful for it.”

Priyanka also laughed about her and Nick’s daughter Maltie Marie, who is now 3, is calling his band the Jonas Brothers the Donut Brothers!

Chopra explained, “I think she’s trying to say ‘Jonas,’ but it just comes out as ‘donut,’ and now she knows that we think it’s funny so she says it over and over again.”

Priyanka is starring in the action comedy “Heads of State” with John Cena and Idris Elba.

She joked that John and Idris’ bromance made her feel a bit left out, before praising them both as amazing guys who were constantly giving her a hard time!

Chopra commented, “I could not get a word in edgewise because they both just improv and go off on each other.”

Priyanka also made sure to show some love for the stunt team with helping her on the action sequences.

She said, “They really pushed me, and I really enjoyed being able to do all of that. There’s some like crazy stunts in this.”