Nelly & Ashanti on Huge Plans for Son KK’s 1st Birthday & Possible Baby #2! (Exclusive)

Nelly and Ashanti are dishing on their new reality show “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar spoke to Nelly and Ashanti about letting the cameras into their life, and Ashanti revealed it was Nelly's idea!

He explained, “I had the success of the ‘Nellyville’ type of thing, and now to have somebody who is as outgoing and as charismatic as she is and as funny as she is, I just thought that it would really, really be dope that people get to see what I see all the time… kind of bring that partnership together in a sense of letting people into a different day and age of Nelly and Ashanti.”

The two dated on and off from 2003-2013, and then got back together after a 10-year break.

The pair reflected on their romantic history and reconnecting after admittedly hating each other!

She commented, “I'm a firm believer in what's mean to be will be, you know, and from the Verzuz hug to the phone call later to us talking and, you know, things just kind of organically, naturally happening, it's kinda like you gotta trust the process."

Ashanti continued, "I just never saw it coming... When you put feelings away for a long time and then they kind of just creep back out and you’re like, ‘What happened? Why is this, why am I feeling like this?’”

Nelly gave his take, sharing, "I don't think the initial coming there [the Verzuz battle] was meant to do that, but if it was gonna happen, that was gonna be the place 'cause, I mean, you know, she was in something, and I actually cam to the Verzuz with another person. So I don't think the intentions was like that, but I think the intentions of having peace and harmony was something that we work out."

They’re now the parents of son KK, who is about to turn 1!

Ashanti has been busy planning a “huge” birthday party for KK. She said, “The first one is going to be ‘Kunda & Friends.’ We’re gonna get the floor redone, we’re gonna have the people come in, we’re gonna have a bouncy castle, race cars, we’re gonna have cotton candy. We’re gonna be selling merch, like KK merch.”

Nelly interjected, "He's one. Won't even remember this sh*t! He will never remember this."

That’s not all, though! The couple is also planning to go to the Bahamas for a week. Ashanti shared, “We’re gonna live it up, and he has this whole room dedicated to him in the hotel and dinner with the family and the babies."

Thinking about the price tag for all this, Nelly quipped, "You see why we doin' the show?"

Ashanti gushed that she’s “infatuated” with son KK, raving, “It’s the most amazing thing ever… completely changed my life… Just being a mom and having those feelings that I didn’t even know existed is just like the best thing ever.”

Nelly admitted he hasn’t changed many diapers, but said, "I'm very transparent. In the beginning, I told her, I said, 'Yo, listen, I'm getting up there, and chasing toddlers ain't build for 50-year-olds.' ... But I'm here, I'mma try."

He also joked that it’s hard to pry KK from his mama’s arms, insisting, “I gotta schedule time to play with the dude, you know what I’m saying?”

Of their happy baby boy, Nelly dished, “I don't know what's so funny, but he’s always freaking laughing… She caught a break, bro. He doesn’t cry unless he’s hungry or he's tired, like, she caught a break. He's a good baby."

Could a second child be in the cards?

Nelly and Ashanti both said a simple, “Yeah.”