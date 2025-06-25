Television June 25, 2025
Jessica Biel Tackles True Crime with ‘Fatal Destination’
Jessica Biel is taking on the true crime world as the narrator and executive producer of ID’s latest hit series “Fatal Destination.”
“Extra” spoke with EP and showrunner Stephanya Bareham, who believes Jessica is the perfect person to tell these stories!
Stephanya commented, “There’s something about her tenor and tone that really makes the story palpable.”
The series takes a look at how paradise can turn into hell!
“As a storyteller and a producer, she’s tenacious in the best possible way. She’s collaborative and hands-on,” Bareham added.
“Fatal Destination” has drawn comparisons to HBO hit show “The White Lotus.”
Bareham commented, “I think there’s definitely some inspiration from ‘White Lotus,’ in a way, but at the same time, I like to think ‘FatalDestination’ can also stand on its own because of how we try to tap into the primal and what’s profoundly psychological about true crime.”