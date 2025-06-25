Backgrid

On Wednesday, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted arriving in Venice ahead of their extravagant wedding!

Sanchez wore black, while Bezos opted for a navy-blue polo shirt and white pants for their helicopter landing in the Italian city.

Some big names like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Diane von Fürstenberg have already been spotted in Venice, flying in for Jeff and Lauren’s big day.

A source recently told People magazine that the wedding festivities will take place over a few days and kick off on Thursday, June 26.

The couple’s wedding invitation has now been made public. ABC News obtained the coveted invite adorned with butterflies, a bridge, and gondolas.

The invite asked that “no gifts” be given to the couple. Instead, they are making donations on the guests’ behalf to UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable heritage.

On Friday, the couple is expected to exchange vows in a black-tie wedding ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

People magazine reports that they have changed the location of their post wedding party to the island of Arsenale in Venice because of security concerns. The island is inaccessible once the bridges are raised.