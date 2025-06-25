Getty Images

A day before closing arguments are set to begin in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile trial, prosecutors have made a request pertaining to jury instruction.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, obtained by "Extra," the government is pulling back on the allegations of kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, which are related to the racketeering charge that Diddy is facing.

They wrote, “The government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary.”

On Tuesday, the prosecution and defense rested their cases after Combs officially waived his right to testify in open court.

Just after the 34th and final prosecution witness took the stand, Combs spoke his first words in court.

As for why he was opting out of testifying, Combs said, “We have discussed it thoroughly. That is my decision. That is totally my decision, my decision. I am making it.”

When Judge Arun Subramanian asked how he was feeling, Combs responded, “I am doing great, thank you, your honor.”

Praising the judge, Combs added, “You are doing an excellent job."