Tallulah Willis Takes on Haters Criticizing Her Recent Pics of Dad Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis is responding to the negative reception to her recent pics of him that she posted on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, Tallulah opted to post several pics of him spending time with family. In one pic, Tallulah, who is sitting on the floor, is holding his hand while he sits in a chair. In another one, Tallulah is seen embracing Bruce. In a third pic, her fiancé Justin Acee has his arm wrapped around Bruce.

Tallulah captioned the post, “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful.”

After one Instagram user criticized her post, she commented, “As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgement call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.”

Earlier this month, Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis posted an emotional Instagram about Bruce on Father’s Day.

She shared on Instagram, “Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life.”

In 2023, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has no cure.

“To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes,” Rumer went on. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”

Despite his battle, Rumer is “grateful” to witness Bruce’s “eyes light up” in her 2-year-old daughter Louetta’s presence.