Nicole Curtis on Her Return to ‘Rehab Addict’ (Exclusive)
After a three-year break, home renovator Nicole Curtis is back to revive historic but neglected homes on a new season of her hit show “Rehab Addict.”
“Extra” spoke with Nicole about her return.
She said, “I’ve been gone but I’ve been watching, and there’s been, like, a lot of bad things done to old houses in these few years I’ve been gone.”
This season, Curtis had a good time working under the radar in Wyoming, rescuing a home from a bad flip.
She shared, “It was so magical to build somewhere, go to the hardware store, and just no one knew me. They didn’t care.”
“Rehab Addict” is airing now on HGTV.