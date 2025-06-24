Nicole Curtis on Her Return to ‘Rehab Addict’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

After a three-year break, home renovator Nicole Curtis is back to revive historic but neglected homes on a new season of her hit show “Rehab Addict.”

“Extra” spoke with Nicole about her return.

She said, “I’ve been gone but I’ve been watching, and there’s been, like, a lot of bad things done to old houses in these few years I’ve been gone.”

This season, Curtis had a good time working under the radar in Wyoming, rescuing a home from a bad flip.

She shared, “It was so magical to build somewhere, go to the hardware store, and just no one knew me. They didn’t care.”