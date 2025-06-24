Johnny Wactor’s Final Film ‘Ciao, Mama’ Will Have Virtual Screening

Getty Images

The world premiere of Johnny Wactor’s final film “Ciao, Mama” is happening Tuesday in Los Angeles, but for those who can’t make it in person, there will also be a virtual premiere and a livestream screening!

With a minimum donation of $10 to production company Hills and Thrills, you will be granted access to the virtual screening with a private link.

Hills and Thrills has launched a campaign initiative to support Wactor’s legacy through his scholarship and foundation. To donate, visit HillsandThrills.com!

In case you missed it, check out the trailer for “Ciao, Mama,” which centers on Tony Esposito (Micah Joe Parker) as he returns to his hometown on Long Island, New York, for the funeral of his beloved mother.

Along with acting, Wactor served as a producer on the movie, which was written and directed by Luca Perito.