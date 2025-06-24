Jessie J Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery

Instagram

Singer Jessie J, 37, is giving a health update amid her breast cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, Jessie revealed that she underwent surgery to remove cancer. Along with a series of pics and videos, she wrote on Instagram, “‼️Blood warning‼️This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.”

Showing her appreciation to the medical team, Jessie wrote, “Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. 🫂 I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻.”

Jessie shared an encouraging message for those dealing with something similar, writing, “Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this! 🫂🫀🔋.”

Earlier this month, Jessie broke the news of her cancer diagnosis.

The singer took to Instagram with a video to tell fans, “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it.”

Jessie added, “It breaks my heart that so many people are going throughs so much, similar and worse.”

She confirmed she would undergo surgery, telling fans, “It is a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” while confirming, “I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It is a weird topic…”

In the caption she teased, “Not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”