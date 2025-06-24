‘Ironheart’s’ Dominique Thorne on Facing Off with Anthony Ramos: 'Strap In!' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dominique Thorne was feeling excited to finally be premiering “Ironheart” as she hit the red carpet in L.A.!

“Extra” spoke with Dominique, who is going head-to-head with Anthony Ramos in the series.

Of their face-to-face, Dominique teased, “Strap in!”

She added, “He is a trip. Shooting with him is always a joy because there’s love, there’s laughter, there’s excitement, you get to remember, ‘Oh, yeah, I actually love my job,’ when you’re with someone who also loves it as well.”

Dominique called Ramo’s villainous character the Hood “the perfect adversary” for her character Riri Williams.

She teased that we’ll see Riri Williams as a “full and complete human being,” as she goes back home.

Thorne noted, “A bit of that comes with her needing to kind of relive some moments from her past that maybe she’s not interested in reliving, but for better or worse, she goes on that journey and she’s taking us all along with her.”

“Extra” also spoke with Anthony, who shared more insight on his character.

Ramos said, ‘He’s a complex guy, but… we did our best to make him as relatable as possible. He’s a human before being a super villain… He’s a guy with the same problems that we have and the same issues, the same goals, and ambitions, whether or not we agree on how he deals with those things and how he goes for what he wants… I think we incorporated a bunch of things within this character that people can relate to.”