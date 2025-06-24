Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finalized their divorce.

New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court’s online court records indicated that a judgment of divorce was filed on June 12, just over two weeks after Furness, 69, filed against Jackman, 56.

The status of the case is now listed as “disposed.”

The couple announced their split two years ago. Jackman has since moved on with Broadway and TV star Sutton Foster, 50, his co-star on Broadway in “The Music Man” from 2022-2023.

At the time the couple confirmed their split, Deborra-Lee addressed the painful breakup in a statement to DailyMail.com, sharing, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. A profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She went on, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Reflecting on her divorce, Furness said she has learned “none of this is personal,” explaining, “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful.”

A source noted to that the divorce was “non contested,” explaining, “They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.”

Another DailyMail.com source revealed, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”

They continued, “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”