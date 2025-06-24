Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sean “Diddy” Combs officially waived his right to testify in open court.

Just after the 34th and final prosecution witness took the stand, Combs spoke his first words in court.

As for why he was opting out of testifying, Combs said, “We have discussed it thoroughly. That is my decision. That is totally my decision, my decision. I am making it.”

When Judge Arun Subramanian asked how he was feeling, Combs responded, “I am doing great, thank you, your honor.”

Praising the judge, Combs added, “You are doing an excellent job."

Earlier today, Combs appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and waving in the courtroom.

On the same day, the prosecution rested its case after final witness Homeland Security Special Agent Cericiello wrapped up his testimony.

The day before, Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court that the defense wouldn’t calling any more witnesses. Instead, they were planning to submit more exhibits into evidence.

It had been previously reported that the defense was planning to call at least three witnesses, two of Combs’ employees and a psychological expert, but it looks as though there has been a change of strategies.