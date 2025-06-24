Bobby Sherman, Former Teen Idol, Dies at 81

Getty Images

Bobby Sherman, one of the most beloved teen idols of the late '60s and '70s, has died at 81 following a battle with kidney cancer.

On Tuesday, his second wife Brigitte posted on Instagram, via family friend John Stamos, "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light."

She went on, "As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world — words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes — Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners."

Sherman was initially a protégé of actor Sal Mineo's in the early '60s. Through his connections, he wound up on the ABC music show "Shindig!"

While appearing as a main cast member of the TV series "Here Come the Brides" (1968-1970), his singer career exploded. He scored a no. 3 hit with "Little Woman" (1969) and enjoyed other big hits with "La La La (If I Had You)" (1969), "Julie, Do Ya Love Me" (1970), and "Easy Come, Easy Go" (1970).

Three of his songs were million-sellers, landing him on and in every teen magazine. At the peak of his fame, he appeared on "The Partridge Family" (1971) and in the spin-off "Getting Together" (1971), which was short-lived.

Along with guest spots on various popular shows — "The Love Boat" (1978 & 1982), "Fantasy Island" (1981), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985) — he was once again a series regular on the show "Sanchez of Bel Air" in 1986 for its brief run.

In spite of his impact on pop culture (he was Marge Simpson's girlhood fantasy man on a famous "Simpsons" episode), Sherman only played himself twice, including in his final acting gig, on "Frasier" in 1997.

He left show biz, becoming a medical training officer with the LAPD and a reserve deputy sheriff. He did return to performing from 1998-2001, but once again left the stage.

Later, Sherman and Brigitte founded the BBSC Foundation to help Ghanian students get a quality education.