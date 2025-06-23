Instagram

Montana Jordan, 22, and Jenna Weeks are married!

The couple confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing they chose a “classic cowboy” theme and said “I do” on Saturday at Dove Hollow Estate in Texas.

Weeks told the mag, "We wanted something that said country, but elegant.”

The couple said they kept the affair “memorable and intimate” with 200 guests, including some celebs!

Montana, who is best known for “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” and “Young Sheldon,” had co-stars Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez and Raegan Revord on the guest list.

Weeks chose a Valentini wedding dress for her big day and gushed it made her “feel like a real-life princess.” Jordan looked handsome in a black tuxedo and white cowboy hat.

Jenna’s dad walked her down the aisle to CeCe Winans’ “Goodness of God.” Their hometown pastor, Tony Pierce, married the pair.

After the nuptials, the guests were treated to dinner and dancing in a barn decorated with French chandeliers.

Montana and Jenna changed into second looks for the reception, with Weeks in an elegant shorter dress and Montana in Wranglers and a pearl-button shirt with cowboy boots. The couple shared their first dance to Chris Stapleton’s "Tennessee Whiskey.”

For dinner, the couple served up a classic “southern-cooked meal.” For dessert, they offered a three-tiered cake, with each tier a different flavor.

Jordan said of marriage, "It means through thick and thin, she is the one, till death do us part. And you know what, I might even look around for her after that in heaven."

Weeks added, “What getting married means to me is dedicating your life to this person, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation. To always put them first, to listen, to encourage, and never stop being their friend first.”

The newlyweds are planning to go on a honeymoon next year.

The couple met at a concert in 2021 when they were just 18. They welcomed daughter Emma Rae just over a year ago.