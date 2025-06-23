‘Virgins’ Star Deanne Says She’s Been ‘Boy-Crazy My Whole Life’ (Exclusive)

“Virgins” is ripped right from the big screen!

Like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” it follows older adults hoping to meet someone and end their sexual drought.

Deanne is one of those virgins hoping to… round the bases.

She told “Extra,” “I've never had a boyfriend. I've never really went out on dates… A first date is terrifying, so I just wasn't going on a single date.”

Deanne explained, “I’ve become very picky in a sense that I always want to feel that instant chemistry.”

Sometimes, feelings aren’t reciprocated. “I get interested in a guy and then a lot of the times they're never had interest back, so I get stuck on that.”

At 35, she’s worried her lack of experience is a dating deterrent.

“‘Oh, she must be asexual,’ or, ‘She must not be into guys,’ and neither could be further from the truth. I do want a sex life. I've been boy-crazy my whole life. I just never had a boyfriend.”

Now, she’s putting herself out there like never before — in front of a TV audience.

She shared, “What the show has really helped me do is make me realize I want a kind guy that makes me laugh and gets along with my family. It doesn't have to be about looks.”