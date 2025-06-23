Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance at Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Premiere in London

Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunited on the “F1” red carpet in London!

Tom made a surprise appearance at the premiere, where the actors posed together for the cameras.

The stars were suited up for the occasion, sharing a hug.

Getty Images

It was a chance for Tom to support director Joseph Kosinski as well, who helmoed “F1” and Cruise’s hit “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom, who starred in the 1990 racing movie “Days of Thunder,” recently said he was looking forward to seeing “F1.”

Of course, Tom worked with Brad when they co-starred in the 1994 hit "Interview with the Vampire."

While speaking with Brad for “F1,” "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi asked, “I heard y'all used to do go-karts back in the day. Now that you've got F1 training though, how would that go?”

Pitt said, “Tom and I gotta get back out there. The last time we went there, he pit me. He took me on the last corner and I'm still bitter about it 30 years later. Nah, he had my number.”

Mona wondered if they would be working together again.

Pitt teased, “Well, if I don't have to hang from biplanes and, like, swim through submarines, then I'll consider it.”