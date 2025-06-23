Scarlett Johansson's Kids Weren’t Fazed on Hot ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Set (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson was a vision in white on a hot NYC evening at the premiere of “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Scarlett about shooting the movie in humid Thailand.

She quipped, “It trained me for this level of humidity… You have not felt humidity like you have during the monsoon season in Thailand. It’s a unique kind of humidity… I watched Mahershala Ali like physically melt like a candle while talking to me on set. I was like, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before.’”

Scarlett brought her kids to visit the set and they didn’t seem at all bothered by the crazy weather conditions. She commented, “They somehow were not affected by the fact that it was 103 degrees and 98% humidity. They're kids! They’re in the pool all day long. They loved it.”

Johansson fostered a family environment on the set of the movie, organizing nights out for everybody. She explained, “I grew up on the film sets as a kid and for me personally, one of the best parts of making movies is the family that you create, you know, on set. This kind of nuclear family and it’s like a little traveling circus.”

She went on, “We work in very challenging conditions, and you want to be able to look forward to like a night out on the weekend. ‘I know we’re, like, knee deep in mud, mosquitoes, and everything else, but this weekend, we’re gonna have those cocktails.’”

Scarlett called it “pretty surreal” to be part of the iconic franchise, saying, “I’ve been so excited to share it with everybody because I’m so proud of the movie and as a fan, I’m like incredibly pumped about it. I’m just excited to see what the fans think of it.”

Johansson made it a date night with husband Colin Jost, getting a babysitter to take care of their kids. She gave a shout-out to “all babysitters around the world.”