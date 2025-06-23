Chiabella James/Prime

John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are dishing on their new action comedy “Heads of State.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the three about the movie, which reunites John and Idris after 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.”

Idris called it a “dream come true” to work with John again, saying, “We put this energy out to work together again… We got to do it in such a great project with a great team.”

John added, “When you get to work with people you enjoy — that’s a bonus.”

Priyanka talked all about the action she got to do as her character, a senior MI6 agent, protects John and Idris’ characters.

She boasted, "I mean, I know this is John's line in the movie, but I do look good with a gun in my hand."

She continued, “It's just really funny protecting these two in the movie... We’re doing this walk and talk and I’m, like, really tough and, like, in-between the two of them, so, like, ‘You listen to me, okay?’ It’s just that the dynamic is hysterical, so I had a great time. It’s so fun.”

Priyanka also had fun watching John and Idris “being thrown around” on the Air Force One set that was built for the movie. She elaborated, “The whole thing went a whole 180. It was huge, and these guys, when they’re falling because it’s crashing… they’re actually falling. It was amazing. It was such a cool set.”

Idris chimed in, "It was fun the first 50 times, and then..."

"It was fun for me!" Priyanka declared. "It was great fun for me."

Priyanka also dished about recreating Spain’s La Tomatina Festival with VFX and CGI for the movie.

She recalled, “I was really dreading it because that’s, like, rotten tomatoes and, like, squished tomatoes and spending six days filming in it is not my idea of fun, but this was all special effects, so it was, like, this jelly that was put on me, which was great for my skin and hypoallergenic… No rotten tomatoes on me.”

John joked, “My takeaway is that we apparently spent our entire budget on the special effects for tomatoes.”

John said he and Idris really did have to ride on a truck with real sheep, quipping, “We couldn’t special-effects that out and learned exactly how much a truckload of sheep go to the bathroom, and that’s a whole lot… There was a good sense of realism in the sheep truck.”