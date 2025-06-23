Getty Images

“Melrose Place” star Courtney Thorne-Smith and her husband Roger Fishman are ending their marriage after 18 years.

In court papers filed last week and obtained by People magazine, Courtney cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Courtney is asking for joint custody of their son Jacob Emerson, 17, and requested that spousal support to be terminated.

According to the divorce filing, Courtney and Roger have been separated since September 2021.

Thorne-Smith previously married geneticist Andrew Conrad in 2000, but their marriage only lasted a year. She would marry Roger six years later.

In the ’90s, Courtney dated her “Melrose Place” co-star Andrew Shue.

Last year, Courtney revealed that a “no tongue” rule was put in place after their breakup. During an appearance on “Still the Place” podcast with Andrew, Courtney explained that filming the show after their split was “shockingly not weird.”

She noted with Andrew, “Do you remember me having to talk with you because the characters were still dating and you and I weren't dating? So, we'd been broken up for two months and then we had to kiss. You remember me saying, 'Okay, now we're professionals, no tongue?' Because we were dating before we were dating on the show, then we were dating on the show after we broke up in real life. But you and I segued into friendship really well. I don't remember a lot of tension.”