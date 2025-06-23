Getty Images

Hailey Bieber had fans talking after she was spotted in NYC without her wedding ring last week.

The model seemed to respond to the chatter about her marriage to Justin Bieber by wearing her ring over the weekend and with an Instagram Stories post that heavily features her sparkler.

In the ad for her brand Rhode Skin, Hailey’s ring in on display as she opens the brand’s limited-edition compact mirror.

Instagram

In May, Hailey opened up to Vogue about the rumors constantly plaguing her marriage amid life as a new mom to their son Jack Blues, 10 months.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she said. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy’: It is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

She said of her reality, “I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me, and I love them.”