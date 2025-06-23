Getty Images

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright are parents again!

On Sunday, the couple announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl they named Ocean.

In a joint Instagram, Sarah shared, “She’s here!! ✨Ocean Rain Olsen✨ born 6/17 12:37am - 11 pounds 4 ounces.”

Sarah showed some love for the medical team, writing, “Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get her here safely during an incredibly complex birth.”

Instagram

She also tagged Eric, writing, “Cannot wait to share all the details of this day.”

Nikki Reed also had a special role in Ocean’s birth. Sarah wrote, “Photos 2 and 3 by @nikkireed who stayed with us all night to document this day.”

Reed responded to the post, commenting, “Sweet Ocean, I love you so much already❤️.”

Ocean’s arrival came just a week before Eric and Sarah’s 13th wedding anniversary!

Ocean joins older siblings Wyatt, 11, Esme, 8, and Winter, 4.

In February, Eric and Sarah announced that they were expecting.