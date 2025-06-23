Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial could be winding down pretty soon.

On Tuesday, Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court that the defense isn’t calling any more witnesses. Instead, they are planning to submit more exhibits into evidence.

It had been previously reported that the defense was planning to call at least three witnesses, two of Combs’ employees and a psychological expert, but it look as though there has been a change of strategies.

Last week, multiple sources told People magazine that Combs would not testify in his own defense. Judge Arun Subramanian will get verbal confirmation from Combs at some point during the trial.

The prosecution is also expected to rest its case Tuesday after final witness Homeland Security Special Agent Cericiello wraps up his testimony.

The prosecutors are pulling out all the stops as they make their final push to put Diddy away for life. Shocking images from inside the alleged freak offs have been released, showing hotel rooms in disarray with thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Last week, Special Agent DaLeassa Penland testified that Diddy’s American Express was charged $46,786 for “penthouse damage” by the InterContinental New York Times Square in October 2012.

Penland also told the court that Diddy’s American Express was also used to pay for a London Hotel stay, where an alleged freak off happened between Diddy; his ex, Cassie Ventura; and a male escort named “Jules.”

Jules’ flights are also charged to Diddy’s credit card.

Never-before-seen images taken by police during the raids of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles have also been released, showing a shocking amount of high-powered rifles.

Police also photographed a collection of lingerie, 200 bottles of baby oil, and 900 bottles of lubricant from his Los Angeles home. The jury saw photos while Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre Lamon testified about the raids.

The prosecution has called up 34 witnesses during the trial, which began in May.