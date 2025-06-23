Dermot Mulroney & Wife Prima Apollinaare Split

Getty Images

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” star Dermot Mulroney is pulling the plug on his 14-year marriage to singer-songwriter Prima Apollinaare.

In divorce docs obtained by TMZ, Mulroney is requesting spousal support from Prima. He is also asking that no spousal support be awarded to her.

Dermot and Prima have two minor children, so the divorce could be complicated by child-support issues.

This was Mulroney’s second marriage. He was previously married to Catherine Keener from 1990-2007. A year later, he married Prima.

Just a year ago, Dylan and Prima performed together on FOX’s “We Are Family.”

Dylan told Entertainment Weekly, “It is great to come out and then turn to your own spouse and sing right into their face. That was unusual. I have to say, really, really fun.”