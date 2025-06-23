Getty Images

Brad Pitt is getting candid about attending Alcoholics Anonymous in the past.

The “F1” star sat down with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast, and they recalled attending the same men’s group.

Brad shared, “I just thought it was just incredible, men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience."

He noted it was especially moving coming from the Ozarks where everyone just says, “Everything is great.”

Pitt, who was going through a divorce with Angelina Jolie at the time, insisted, “I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open. I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f**k-up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

Brad went on, “Everyone was so open and it gives you permission in a way to go, ‘Okay, I’m going to step out on this edge and see what happens.’ And then I really grew to love it.”

Dax praised Brad, saying, “I want everyone in the world to know you are insanely gracious, you learned everyone’s name, you engaged with people.”

Brad also recalled feeling “shy” when he first started attending meetings, but said he eventually looked forward to them.

Later, Dax joked, “You don't come into AA because everything's working out fantastic.”

Brad quipped, “No. That's usually not the entry point.”

Shepard added, “It's not the winner's club. Your hair has gotta be on fire before you go like, ‘Yeah, I'll go hang with a bunch of dudes and talk about emotions.’”

Pitt previously told The New York Times he joined AA in 2016 after his split with Angelina.

“It was actually really freeing to just expose the ugly sides of yourself,” he said at the time. “There’s a great value in that.”

Meanwhile, Pitt is starring in the new racing movie "F1."

"Extra" caught up with the star, who spoke about what it was like to be behind the wheel.

“It was such a pleasure to get in those cars," he said. "It was such a high. It was like nothing I've ever experienced before. I've gotta figure out a way to do it again. So the lines are secondary. You're worried about your braking points, the lines, not so much.”

For greater realism, the racing scenes were actually shot before real “F1” events.