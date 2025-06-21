NYPD Investigating Anne Burrell's Death as Possible Drug OD

Getty Images

The NYPD is now investigating the sudden death of beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell as a possible drug overdose.

The New York Times reports that Burrell, 55, was found early June 17 by her husband Stuart Claxton unconscious and surrounded by "approximately (100) assorted pills" in their shower.

An internal document examined by the outlet confirms police suspect a drug overdose, though whether accidental or intentional is not known.

A 911 caller had theorized she may have gone into cardiac arrest. Emergency medical professionals who arrived at Burrell's home were unable to revive her.

An NYC chief medical examiner's office spokesperson told The Times an autopsy was complete, but that the office's findings regarding how she died were pending.

The host of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" for more than 25 seasons, Burrell was absent from the show when it returned in January. Neither she nor the network has ever confirmed why she left. Burrell replied to a fan on social media who asked why she wasn't on the series, "Honestly I don't know."

Burrell had seemed full of life in the weeks leading up to her shocking passing, including completing an improv set hours before she died.