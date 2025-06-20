Phaedra Parks Is ‘Utterly Shocked’ Brit Eady Skipped ‘RHOA’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Phaedra Parks sat down with “Extra” to spill some tea on her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” return!

She talked reuniting with fellow OGs Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, saying, “We've always been friends on camera and off camera. Cynthia and I… we started together, we came on together Season 3. She's babysat my children for me and we've watched each other grow and evolve, so it's like, you know, getting on a bicycle — you never forget how to ride. You just get back on and and you start moving and take off."

Phaedra also gushed over Porsha (aka Frick and Frack), saying, “We're having a great time. I think I came in at the perfect time because Porsha has been going through a divorce and, you know, I love all things fun and fabulous and so does she. So when we come together, it's always magical."

Phaedra also reacted to Brit Eady not showing up at the reunion, revealing, “I expected her to be there. She picked up her dress and I know she got a manicure and pedicure in preparation for the reunion, so I was utterly shocked when I found out she wasn't there. I had no idea she wasn't coming, so it was a huge shock to me.”

Parks revealed she sent Brit a bouquet of flowers the day before the reunion "just to encourage her" and because Brit had a death in her family. Phaedra said, "She sent me a text, and, you know, that's about the extent of it... you know, thanking me for the flowers, and I just wish her the best of luck."

She confirmed, “Yes, we are still in a good place.”

As for Kenya being disinvited, Phaedra said, "Well, I don't know, because they whole Kenya scenario happened well before I returned, so I can't speak on it because I have no information on it. I was only there for 10 days, so, you know, the network obviously makes their decisions, so I was just happy to be there."

Teasing the reunion, she said, “There will be quite a few surprises and a lot of secrets revealed, so it's definitely a 'gotchu' moment for a few of our Housewives.” She added, "Everyone's dressed in absolutely perfect clothes, but, perfection, yes, perfection with a purpose, because definitely the peaches will be turning."

Phaedra also shared that we’ll get to see her man in two upcoming episodes, sharing, "I'm dating a younger guy and he's just a sweetheart. He's so supportive. I mean, he brought me three dozen roses for reunion. He's just a sweetheart, you know, and it's not serious. We're not really exclusive, but when we're with each other, it's just about the two of us, and so I love that."

She insisted, “It's just light-hearted and fun, and that's what I want right now,” revealing they've been together for about 9 months. She added, "I'm not wanting to be married again and I'm not wanting to be anything that is too serious.”

Fans we’ll see more of Phaedra on “RHOA” in the future too. “You will definitely see me next season,” she said. "You know, I was only on 10 days working this season, so I'm coming back ready to have some Housewives fun."